The Washington Post published a leaked proposal circulating in the White House to develop the so-called Gaza Riviera called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust – or the Great plan. The Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah, tells us why this dystopian proposal for Gaza should remind us of plans for the Nazi Holocaust in Hungary. Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed recently addressed the Gaza Tribunal in London, launched to expose the British government’s role in Israeli war crimes in Gaza. He spoke about Israel’s systematic killing of journalists and the failure of their international colleagues to rise up in solidarity. Abubaker joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about his latest work speaking out against the genocide. On the Resistance Report, our contributing editor Jon Elmer tells us about how Israel is facing military leaks and draft dodgers amidst continuing resistance operations. And we hear about an article from our contributor Asem Alnabih about his younger sister who embodies perseverance as a form of resistance.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.