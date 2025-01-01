The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Rhythm Country and Blues from WXDR-FM New Orleans
Sample Program
13
Daniel Jay
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2025, midnight
Rhythm Country and Blues is a weekly 60 minute program featuring the best of New Orleans music and beyond: jazz, blues, country, soul, Indigenous music, and more.
FCC compliant and FREE for broadcast on non-commercial campus and community radio stations by contacting channeloneradio@yahoo.com. Program is distributed by Dropbox link every week. Weekly show includes an educational blog post about the program contents.
https://bluesfm.medium.com/rhythm-country-and-blues-on-wxdr-new-orleans-ep-056-e13b72fe0014

https://www.nationalpirateradio.org

Program currently heard on WXDR-LP, WAUP-LP, KAKX-FM, WRAQ-LP, and Global Community Radio.
Please contact producer to broadcast -- channeloneradio@yahoo.com

Playlist (Ep 056)

Margo Price, “I Guess You’re About to Find Out”

Loretta Lynn (ft. Tanya Tucker), “You Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man”

Margo Price (Live), “This Town Gets Around,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “Medley: Hurtin’ on the Bottle/I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink/Whiskey River”

Margo Price & Billy Strings, “Too Stoned to Cry”

Samantha Fish, “American Dream”

Son Romper Pera & Gil Gutiérrez, “La Pelirroja”

Pasatono Orquesta, “Obertura Maromera”

Quique Escamilla, “Highway of Tears”

Margo Price (Live), “Me and Bobby McGee”

Download Program Podcast
00:57:30 1 Sept. 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:57:30  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
 