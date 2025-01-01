Rhythm Country and Blues from WXDR-FM New Orleans

Subtitle: Sample Program

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Daniel Jay

Contributor: Anonymous Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 6, 2025, midnight

Summary: Rhythm Country and Blues is a weekly 60 minute program featuring the best of New Orleans music and beyond: jazz, blues, country, soul, Indigenous music, and more.

FCC compliant and FREE for broadcast on non-commercial campus and community radio stations by contacting channeloneradio@yahoo.com. Program is distributed by Dropbox link every week. Weekly show includes an educational blog post about the program contents.

Credits: https://bluesfm.medium.com/rhythm-country-and-blues-on-wxdr-new-orleans-ep-056-e13b72fe0014



https://www.nationalpirateradio.org



Program currently heard on WXDR-LP, WAUP-LP, KAKX-FM, WRAQ-LP, and Global Community Radio.

Notes: Please contact producer to broadcast -- channeloneradio@yahoo.com



Playlist (Ep 056)



Margo Price, “I Guess You’re About to Find Out”



Loretta Lynn (ft. Tanya Tucker), “You Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man”



Margo Price (Live), “This Town Gets Around,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “Medley: Hurtin’ on the Bottle/I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink/Whiskey River”



Margo Price & Billy Strings, “Too Stoned to Cry”



Samantha Fish, “American Dream”



Son Romper Pera & Gil Gutiérrez, “La Pelirroja”



Pasatono Orquesta, “Obertura Maromera”



Quique Escamilla, “Highway of Tears”



Margo Price (Live), “Me and Bobby McGee”



