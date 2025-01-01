Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Helvi Sipila, convenor of the first UN World Conference on Women. Kamla Bhasin, Indian feminist activist and poet. Singers from Western Sahara. Minhchao Nguyen, manager of the Gender Analysis and Policy Group of the World Bank; audience member Nilufar Ahmad from Bangladesh. Rachel Rosenbloom, research and advocacy associate, International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission; Beverley Palesa Ditsie, South African lesbian activist, artist, and filmmaker; Michelle Cave (Bahamas). Sual de Marco from Nicaragua; Florence Lusaka of Uganda; Tasneem Sadik of Bangladesh; Robin Foster of Boston, guide for the blind.
Host and series producer, Frieda Werden. Contributing producers: Karen James, Laura Saponara, Lisa Hayes, Julie Drizin. Additional support: Chupoo Alafonte Douresseau, KPFA radio; Susan Mooney of IGCF WomensNet; Helene Rosenbluth; Virginia Calvino, Eliza Graney, Lisa Hayes, Hope Lafferty, Mary O'Grady, Laura Saponara, Carol Stall, and Sarah Wise.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Email: wings@wings.org