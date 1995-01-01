The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Werrason
FATOUMATA
DÉPART UNIQUE
Werrsaon - 2025


3) Sam Mangwana & Tiers Monde
FATIMATA
FATIMATA
Editions Surya - 1986

4) Papy Tex & l’Orchestre Empire Bakuba
TSHI TSHI (autre version)
NA KOMI BOYE
Ngoyarto - 2014

5) Groupe Flash
REINE DE MON VOEUR
FLASH
Simon Music-SIPE – ?

6) Les Electrons Libres d’Afrique
PROCÉS YA GOUNTA
EPOQUE DES AMBITIEUX
Sonima Music - 2002

7) Roga Roga
TOLI
NZOUNGOU
Ibrok’s – 2023

8) Bozi Boziana
MAITRE VINCE (feat. Pasira Fayila & Khady)
TOUTE UNE HISTOIRE
Naelis Music– 2017

9) Bana OK
AINSI YA LA VIE
BAKUTANI
Stern’s Africa – 1993

10) Ballou Canta & Luciana Demingongo
M.C
POOL MALEBO
Deux Rives Production – 2002

11) Adolphe Dominguez
ESPOIR MAIKE
PIECE CONTRE PIÈCE
Big Black Distriburion – 2021

12) 3615 Code Niawu
RENZO
RITA COIN
Editions Kaluila.– 1996

13) Wenge Musica Aile Paris
RIVALITE
SOUKOUS KOMBELA
B.Mas Production - 1999

14) Les Cœurs Brisés
RUMBA SACCADE
AFRIQUE EN PLEIN POT
Edenways – 1997

15) L’Orchestre Choc Stars Renové
ZAILE
LAISSER PASSER
Tamaris – 1993

16) Zaiko Langa-Langa & Jossart N’yoka Longo
AMBIANCE EYENGA
SÈVE
-Prozal / Production Zaiko Langa-Langa – 2019

17) Savanet Depitcho & Le Groupe Baraka H
MENTEUR
HAUTE DIMENSION
SDR Production – 2007

18) Lisanga ya Bana Africa
MILLE RIVAUX
LISANGA YA BANA AFRICA VOL. 1
SID Music

19) Les Bantous de la Capitale
C’EST SÉRIEUX TANTINE
LES MERVEILLES DU PASSÉ: BADETTY’
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2007

Download Program Podcast
01:59:57 1 Sept. 7, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
 