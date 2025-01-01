Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Why are so many experts and bloggers predicting more cold outbreaks as the planet warms? UK scientist Edward Hanna explains. What happened the last time Earths atmosphere carried so much carbon dioxide? Welcome to the Mid-Pliocene Warm Period. With just 400 parts per million CO2 Earth went over 3 degrees C hotter. Sea levels were at least 27 feet higher. We get the inside scoop in new science led by New Zealand scientist Georgia Grant. High science and deep time this week on Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:28 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.