Summary: Why are so many experts and bloggers predicting more cold outbreaks as the planet warms? UK scientist Edward Hanna explains. What happened the last time Earths atmosphere carried so much carbon dioxide? Welcome to the Mid-Pliocene Warm Period. With just 400 parts per million CO2 Earth went over 3 degrees C hotter. Sea levels were at least 27 feet higher. We get the inside scoop in new science led by New Zealand scientist Georgia Grant. High science and deep time this week on Radio Ecoshock.