September 14, 2025: Our man in Iquitos

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 15, 2025, midnight

Summary: Brazilian samba-soul including a newly reissued single of Trio Ternura; four bands from Iquitos, the capital of the Peruvian Amazon; Colombian champeta highlighted by a deeply-dug 1992 track by Q.A.P. Band; more music from the Anatolian rock revival like the new single from Eje Eje; the latest in Afropop by Habib Koité's Mandé Sila, Amadou & Mariam and Star Feminine Band; and some Afrobeat to close out the show, including a new cover of Fela Kuti's "Zombie" by Kotoa

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Juca Chaves | Brazil | Take Me Back to Piauí | Take Me Back to Piauí - Single | RGE | 1970

Rogê | Brazil-USA | A Lenda Do Abaeté | Curyman II | Diamond West | 2024

Trio Ternura | Brazil | A Gira | A Gira - Single | Vampisoul | 2025-1973

Seu Jorge | Brazil-USA | Olê Olé | Músicas Para Churrasco Vol. 1 | Cafuné | 2011



Ranil y su Conjunto Tropical | Peru | Las Oladas | Sonido Amazónico | Vampisoul | 2025-1976

Los Wembler's De Iquitos | Peru | Sonido Amazónico | Ikaro del Amor | Barbès | 2017

Los Zheros | Peru | Cuarto Oscuro | Psychedelic Cumbia Party | Vampisoul | 1974

Los Teddy's | Peru | Hola Yo Te Amo | Doce Psicoéxitos | Discos MAG | 1968



Charles King | Colombia | Amanecer | Amanecer EP | El Pico Producciones | 2015

Viviano Torres & Ane Swing | Colombia | Happy Embarrased | Joyas Champetuas de Todos los Tiempos | Palenque | 2022-198x

Q.A.P. Band aka Swin Batuka | Colombia | La Picosa (Remix) | La Picosa (Remix) - Single | Club Coco | 2025-1992

Elio Boom | Colombia | El Fulo | Con Todo | Rey | 1999



Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim | Aşk | ATO | 2023

Şatellites | Israel | Yağmur Yağar Taş Üstüne | Şatellites | Batov | 2022

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-England UK | Nem Kaldı | 2015-2025 Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years of Sonic Explorations | Bongo Joe | 2025-2017

Eje Eje | Israel | Oyun Çorbası | Oyun Çorbası - Single | Batov | 2025



Mandé Sila | Mali-Côte d'Ivoire-Senegal | Foro Bana | Live @ Levon Helm Studios | Contre-Jour | 2025

Amadou & Mariam | Mali-DR Congo | Sonfo (feat. Fally Ipupa) | Sonfo (feat. Fally Ipupa) - Single | Because Music | 2025

Star Feminine Band | Benin | L'enfant C'est Notre Dieu | Jusqu'au Bout du Monde | Born Bad | 2025



Kotoa | England UK | Zombie | Vital Disorders / Kotoa - Zombie - Single | Wah Wah 45s | 2025

Mauskovic Dance Band | Netherlands | Repeating Night | 2015-2025 Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years of Sonic Explorations | Bongo Joe | 2025-2017

Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Journey Through Life | Journey Through Life | Partisan | 2025

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 | Nigeria | Theory Of Goat and Yam | Black Times | Strut | 2018



