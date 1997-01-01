Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Brazilian samba-soul including a newly reissued single of Trio Ternura; four bands from Iquitos, the capital of the Peruvian Amazon; Colombian champeta highlighted by a deeply-dug 1992 track by Q.A.P. Band; more music from the Anatolian rock revival like the new single from Eje Eje; the latest in Afropop by Habib Koité's Mandé Sila, Amadou & Mariam and Star Feminine Band; and some Afrobeat to close out the show, including a new cover of Fela Kuti's "Zombie" by Kotoa
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Juca Chaves | Brazil | Take Me Back to Piauí | Take Me Back to Piauí - Single | RGE | 1970 Rogê | Brazil-USA | A Lenda Do Abaeté | Curyman II | Diamond West | 2024 Trio Ternura | Brazil | A Gira | A Gira - Single | Vampisoul | 2025-1973 Seu Jorge | Brazil-USA | Olê Olé | Músicas Para Churrasco Vol. 1 | Cafuné | 2011
Ranil y su Conjunto Tropical | Peru | Las Oladas | Sonido Amazónico | Vampisoul | 2025-1976 Los Wembler's De Iquitos | Peru | Sonido Amazónico | Ikaro del Amor | Barbès | 2017 Los Zheros | Peru | Cuarto Oscuro | Psychedelic Cumbia Party | Vampisoul | 1974 Los Teddy's | Peru | Hola Yo Te Amo | Doce Psicoéxitos | Discos MAG | 1968
Charles King | Colombia | Amanecer | Amanecer EP | El Pico Producciones | 2015 Viviano Torres & Ane Swing | Colombia | Happy Embarrased | Joyas Champetuas de Todos los Tiempos | Palenque | 2022-198x Q.A.P. Band aka Swin Batuka | Colombia | La Picosa (Remix) | La Picosa (Remix) - Single | Club Coco | 2025-1992 Elio Boom | Colombia | El Fulo | Con Todo | Rey | 1999
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim | Aşk | ATO | 2023 Şatellites | Israel | Yağmur Yağar Taş Üstüne | Şatellites | Batov | 2022 Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-England UK | Nem Kaldı | 2015-2025 Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years of Sonic Explorations | Bongo Joe | 2025-2017 Eje Eje | Israel | Oyun Çorbası | Oyun Çorbası - Single | Batov | 2025
Mandé Sila | Mali-Côte d'Ivoire-Senegal | Foro Bana | Live @ Levon Helm Studios | Contre-Jour | 2025 Amadou & Mariam | Mali-DR Congo | Sonfo (feat. Fally Ipupa) | Sonfo (feat. Fally Ipupa) - Single | Because Music | 2025 Star Feminine Band | Benin | L'enfant C'est Notre Dieu | Jusqu'au Bout du Monde | Born Bad | 2025
Kotoa | England UK | Zombie | Vital Disorders / Kotoa - Zombie - Single | Wah Wah 45s | 2025 Mauskovic Dance Band | Netherlands | Repeating Night | 2015-2025 Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years of Sonic Explorations | Bongo Joe | 2025-2017 Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Journey Through Life | Journey Through Life | Partisan | 2025 Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 | Nigeria | Theory Of Goat and Yam | Black Times | Strut | 2018