Summary: Britain’s Biggest Far-Right Protest: More than 100,000 attend Tommy Robinson’s Unite The Kingdom Rally



Today saw Britain’s largest ever far-right protest with police estimating 150,000 people in attendance for the “Unite the Kingdom” rally. Organised by Stephen Lennon — aka Tommy Robinson — the event attracted some of the most extreme figures in the British far right. Although the event was nominally concerned with “unity, boldness and truth”, it was marred by far-right campaigners expressing the belief that Britain is being invaded by Islam.



https://hopenothate.org.uk/2025/09/13/britains-biggest-far-right-protest-more-than-100000-attend-tommy-robinsons-unite-the-kingdom-rally/



Across Saturday afternoon, the crowd were subjected to an array of speeches by high profile far-right figures from the UK and abroad including, Elon Musk (who appeared by video link), the French far-right politician Éric Zemmour, Rebel News’s Ezra Levant and politicians and activists from Germany, Poland, Holland, Ireland, Spain, Belgium and New Zealand.



As the day progressed, scuffles broke out between Lennon supporters, counter-protestors, and the police lines separating them. Small groups intent on violence did manage to push through the police, forcing them to deploy dogs in response. “A number of officers have been assaulted,” said a Metropolitan Police statement.

Arrest at Unite The Kingdom Demonstration

The Speakers



On the stage he erected on Whitehall, Lennon claimed that the protest was attended by three million people — a far cry from the police estimate of 110,000. Nonetheless, they endured the rain and a punishingly long list of over 20 speakers to attend the rally. The crowd intermittently broke into chants of “Oh Tommy Tommy” and “Send them back”. Many of the speeches referenced the murder of Charlie Kirk, with some in the crowd holding up his picture.



Anti-Kier Starmer chants broke out regularly and the Prime Minister was attacked in numerous speeches. American Republican candidate Valentina Gomez went as far as describing him as, “the biggest paedophile protector in history.”



Subsequent speakers were no less extreme. The disgraced actor Laurence Fox ranted about “demographic suicide,” while the former Apprentice contestant Katie Hopkins delivered a typically aggressive tirade, shouting: “I don’t care what biological sex you think you might be. You can identify as a light if you want to — I’ll take a lightbulb and shove it up your arse if it makes you happy.”



One of the most anticipated speeches came from Reform UK’s former deputy chairman, Ben Habib. Habib is the chairman of the rival party, Advance UK, which sponsored Lennon’s event, and their merchandise and banners were unavoidable. Last month, Lennon joined the party, which has not yet registered with the Electoral Commission. Other corporate sponsorship came from a new social media company and a crypto trading platform.



One of the final speakers was former SAS soldier turned right-wing activist Ant Middleton, who used the stage to announce he will be running for London Mayor as an independent. Due to the enormous number of guests they ran out of time meaning Carl Benjamin (AKA Sargon of Akkad), ‘Young Bob’, former MP Andrew Bridgen and Chris ‘Billboard Chris’ Elston who had travelled from Canada, were unable to give their speeches.



International Speakers



Some of the more extreme speeches came from international guests. Introducing a section of the event that featured politicians from overseas, Lennon set the tone by telling the crowd:



“It’s not just Britain that is being invaded, it’s not just Britain that is being raped. Every single Western nation faces the same problem: an orchestrated, organised invasion and replacement of European citizens is happening.”



Éric Zemmour, the far-right French politician, took the stage to echo Lennon’s comments on so-called replacement theory. Zemmour, who founded the Reconquête party, has elsewhere defended the Vichy regime that collaborated with Nazi Germany. Talking via a translator, Zemmour said: “We are both subject to the same process of the Great Replacement of our European peoples by peoples coming from the south and of Muslim culture. You and we are being colonised by our former colonies.”



Similarly, the Belgian far-right politician Philip Dewinter said: “It has to be clear that Islam is our real enemy, we have to get rid of Islam. Islam does not belong in Europe and Islam does not belong in the UK.”



The Dutch far-right commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek delivered one of the day’s most incendiary speeches, appearing in a t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Generation Remigration”. She said:...