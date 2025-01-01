Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
On the Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Dangerous Distortions of Donald Trump. Lenny Wolff: Truth is Truth & Fascism is Fascism – Charlie Kirk. Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #132, “The Whole Point of Principle...” Michelle Xai: Rogue & Illegitimate Fascist Supreme Court rules to end restrictions on ICE's ability discriminate. Noche Diaz responds to Fascist Trump's Department of War threatening Black & Brown people in Chicago. Plus, REVOLUTION #133, and REVOLUTION #134.
Michael Slate - Host & Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.