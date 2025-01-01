Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan World, Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- Last weekend saw between 100 and 150,000 people gather at a far right rally in London. Tommy Robinson, well-known anti-immigrant leader in the UK, spoke along with Elon Musk who paid to get Robinson released from jail. Musk told the audience that you either fight back or die. DW correspondent Birgit Maass was at the rally.



From FRANCE- First a press review from this morning when close to a million are expected to protest government cuts to public spending and politicians. Press reviews as the Israeli military has stepped up its bombing raids on Gaza City and insistence that all Palestinians leave the area at once. There was overwhelming support for a two-state solution and ceasefire at the UN General Assembly. A new UN inquiry found that a genocide is unfolding in Palestine.



From JAPAN- The US military has deployed a new mid-range Tomahawk missile system in Japan. An interim government is being formed in Nepal, with Sushila Karki appointed Prime Minister following days of deafly youth protests. As of Tuesday Japanese automakers face a US tariff reduced to 15%. Chinese manufacturers are rapidly expanding electric vehicle production in Brazil and Latin America. Ukraine conducted massive drone attacks against Russia, striking a major petroleum refinery in Leningrad.



From CUBA- Israeli PM Netanyahu has approved the expansion of illegal West Bank settlements. The Israeli military raided the home of West Bank filmmaker who won an Oscar for his documentary film No Other Land. Israel killed at least 9 Yemeni journalists last week. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said the current Israeli assault on Gaza City is a case of ethnic cleansing.





"The scariest thing for non-Jewish Americans in talking about Palestinian self-determination is the fear of being or sounding anti-Semitic. The people of Israel are suffering, and Jewish people have a long history of oppression. We still have some responsibility for that, but I think it's important to draw a firm distinction between the policies of Israel, as a state, and Jewish people. That's kind of a no-brainer, but there is very strong pressure to conflate the two."

--Rachel Corrie



