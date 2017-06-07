As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine 
 
 Weekly Program
 Karen Orenstein Friends of the Earth deputy director for economic policy; Marc Mauer, executive director of the Sentencing Project; Cathy Kennedy, RN, member of CNA/National Nurses Organizing Committee Board of Directors
 Scott Harris  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Trump's Rationale for Withdrawing US from Paris Climate Accord Based on Lies; Trump Moves to Re-impose Drug-War era Harsh Sentences in Federal Drug Cases and Use of Private Prisons; California Senate Takes First Step to Move the State to Single-Payer Universal Healthcare

 Between the Lines for the Week Ending June 16, 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 English 2017-06-07
 
  View Script
    
170616-btlv128.mp3  00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(27MB) Mono		 38 Download File...
   