Karen Orenstein Friends of the Earth deputy director for economic policy; Marc Mauer, executive director of the Sentencing Project; Cathy Kennedy, RN, member of CNA/National Nurses Organizing Committee Board of Directors
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Trump's Rationale for Withdrawing US from Paris Climate Accord Based on Lies; Trump Moves to Re-impose Drug-War era Harsh Sentences in Federal Drug Cases and Use of Private Prisons; California Senate Takes First Step to Move the State to Single-Payer Universal Healthcare
Between the Lines for the Week Ending June 16, 2017