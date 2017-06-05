As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Interview
 David Himbara, author of Kagame’s Economic Mirage
 Anonymous  
Diane Rwigara, daughter of a Assinopal Rwigara, prominent businessman who died under suspicious circumstances, has announced she will run for President against the “strongman” Kagame. Rwigara states the country is not developing, there is no freedom, and people live in fear. By taking this stand within Rwanda, David Himbara argues that candidate Diane Rwigara, “has already won”, she has broken the silence.
 Interview with David Himbara Download Program Podcast
00:28:24 English 2017-06-05
 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with David Himbara  00:28:24  160Kbps mp3
(33MB) Mono		 44 Download File...
   