Summary: Diane Rwigara, daughter of a Assinopal Rwigara, prominent businessman who died under suspicious circumstances, has announced she will run for President against the “strongman” Kagame. Rwigara states the country is not developing, there is no freedom, and people live in fear. By taking this stand within Rwanda, David Himbara argues that candidate Diane Rwigara, “has already won”, she has broken the silence.