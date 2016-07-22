No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 40. I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café is all about that big casino we call our economy. Money… making it, spending it, losing it… and all as we wait for the next bubble to burst. Listen for cash strapped tunes from Kid Creole & Coconuts, Morphine, the Flying Lizards, Van Morrison, Pet Shop Boys and more in a music mix pulled from nearly four decades. And later on listen as comedian Lewis Black explores the irrational exuberance of our last great recession, along with some helpful investment tips from the bank of Southpark. Eclectic music, comedy and pop culture and more all straight ahead from the big casino here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: For The Love Of Money
Artist: The O'Jays
LP: The O'Jays - Greatest Hits
Yr: 1974
Song 2: Money
Artist: Pink Floyd
LP: Dark Side Of The Moon
Yr: 1973
Song 3: South Park Gone 1
Artist: Seth McFarland
LP: South Park
Yr: 2009
Song 4: Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money)
Artist: Pet Shop Boys
LP: Please
Yr: 1986
Song 5: Money
Artist: Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
LP: I Learned The Hard Way
Yr: 2010
Song 6: A Great Deal Of Money
Artist: James Bond
LP: oo7
Yr: 1968
Song 7: And It's Gone (Financial Crisis Mash)
Artist: Cyprus
LP: Mash-Up
Yr: 2009
Song 8: The Housing Crisis Casino
Artist: Lewis Black
Yr: 2009
Song 9: Money
Artist: The Flying Lizards
LP: The Flying Lizards
Yr: 1979
Song 10: Greed
Artist: Lewis Black
Yr: 2009
Song 11: Chest beat chant
Artist: Matthew McConoughey
LP: The Wolf of Wall Street
Yr: 2016
Song 12: Money
Artist: Kid Creole & The Coconuts
LP: The Conquest Of You
Yr: 1997
Song 13: Southpark-Experienced Investor
Artist: Seth McFarland
LP: South Park
Yr: 2009
Song 14: Money
Artist: Human League
LP: Crash
Yr: 1986
Song 15: Blue Money
Artist: Van Morrison
LP: His Band And The Street Choir
Yr: 1975
Song 16: The Greenback Boogie
Artist: Ima Robot
LP: Another Man's Treasure
Yr: 2011
Song 17: A Place To Hide (Take 2)
Artist: Piero Piccioni
LP: La Decima Vittima
Yr: 1965
PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU ARE PLAYING THE SONIC CAFÉ ON YOUR STATION, WE’D LOVE TO ASSIST IN PROMOTION.
The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.
The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly. A new episode is released each week. You can confidently add The Sonic Cafe to your schedule knowing that a backlog of shows is already produced awaiting weekly release.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. The Sonic Café can also be streamed from MixCloud (mixcloud.com/SonicCafe1)
Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)
Pre-recorded Sonic Cafe promos are available to promote the show on your station. Each is roughly :24 seconds in length with time left to tag local broadcast day and time. We are also happy to produce custom promos, station IDs, etc. Contact us via email to request promo files. Also please let us know if you pick-up the program on your station so we can announce it on our Facebook page.