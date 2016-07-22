No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
It’s the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Welcome to episode 41. This time the Sonic Café goes a little over the top with a music mix spanning 45 years. Listen for tunes from Bill Withers, Alabama Shakes, Beach House, Caro Emerald, Robert Plant, The Kinks and more. Then a little later… the Sonic Café goes way over the top with our newest sponsor… Del’s Stereo and Sound. Listen for our exclusive remote broadcast directly from the showroom at Del’s Stereo and Sound. And still later, the Sonic Café brings you career corner… with career guidance and counseling provided by comedian Louis CK. Wow… intelligent, eclectic music, comedy, pop culture and more… all this time on the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Magic of Radio
Artist: Herb Tarlek
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 2: AM Radio
Artist: Everclear
LP: Songs From an American Movie
Yr: 2000
Song 3: Keep Your Hands To Yourself
Artist: Georgia Satellites
LP: Essential Southern Rock
Yr: 1983
Song 4: Boys & Girls
Artist: Alabama Shakes
LP: Boys & Girls
Yr: 2012
Song 5: Ain't No Sunshine
Artist: Bill Withers
LP: Just As I Am
Yr: 1971
Song 6: Del's Stereo-Remote Broadcast
Artist: S1-E5
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 7: The Flame
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1991
Song 8: Janet & Johnny
Artist: The Fall
LP: The Real New Fall LP
Yr: 2003
Song 9: Speed Kills Del_1
Artist: S1-E5
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 10: It’s The End Of The World As We Know It
Artist: R.E.M.
LP: And I Feel Fine: The Best Of
Yr: 1987
Song 11: All Your Yeahs
Artist: Beach House
LP: Thank Your Lucky Stars
Yr: 2015
Song 12: Louis CK-Career Advice
Artist: Louis CK
LP: Connan O'Brien Show
Yr: 2016
Song 13: Tall Cool One
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Now and Zen
Yr: 1988
Song 14: Let's Fill That Hole With Sound
Artist: S1-E5
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 15: Misery
Artist: The Kinks
LP: Low Budget
Yr: 1985
Song 16: Back It Up
Artist: Caro Emerald
LP: Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor
Yr: 2009
Song 17: Ring The Changes
Artist: Superaloof
LP: The Sky Diaries
Yr: 2004
PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU ARE PLAYING THE SONIC CAFÉ ON YOUR STATION, WE’D LOVE TO ASSIST IN PROMOTION.
The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.
The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly. A new episode is released each week. You can confidently add The Sonic Cafe to your schedule knowing that a backlog of shows is already produced awaiting weekly release.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. The Sonic Café can also be streamed from MixCloud (mixcloud.com/SonicCafe1)
Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)
Pre-recorded Sonic Cafe promos are available to promote the show on your station. Each is roughly :24 seconds in length with time left to tag local broadcast day and time. We are also happy to produce custom promos, station IDs, etc. Contact us via email to request promo files. Also please let us know if you pick-up the program on your station so we can announce it on our Facebook page.