| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
| For non-profit use only.
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Deep Listening Band: Hi Bali, Hi (10:42)
Shirish Korde: Drowned Woman of the Sky I-IV (21:23)
Luigi Nono: Epitaffio No. 1 -- Espana en el corazon I-III (10:38)
George Crumb: Ancient Voices of Children (selections) (12:07)
|00:58:00
|English
|2017-06-08
| Amherst, MA
| View Script
|Martian Gardens Episode 888 Hour 2
