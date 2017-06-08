Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



Deep Listening Band: Hi Bali, Hi (10:42)



Shirish Korde: Drowned Woman of the Sky I-IV (21:23)



Luigi Nono: Epitaffio No. 1 -- Espana en el corazon I-III (10:38)

George Crumb: Ancient Voices of Children (selections) (12:07)





