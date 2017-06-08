|
|
|
|
|
|
| Unspecified
|
| Max Shea, Host
|
| Max Shea
|
| For non-profit use only.
|
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
|
|
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
J.K Randall: Notebook A I-IV (7:00)
David Jaffe & Andrew Schloss: Wildlife (I-V) (22:36)
The Hub: Perry Mason in East Germany (5:13)
Tod Dockstader: Four Telemetry Studies (I-IV) (13:14)
J.K. Randall: BOBFEST I-III (13:07)
|
|
|01:08:26
|English
|2017-06-08
|
| Amherst, MA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Martian Gardens Episode 888 Hour 3
| 01:08:26
|128Kbps mp3
(80MB) Stereo
|6
|