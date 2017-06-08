As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 
 
 Unspecified
 Max Shea, Host
 Max Shea  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog

J.K Randall: Notebook A I-IV (7:00)
David Jaffe & Andrew Schloss: Wildlife (I-V) (22:36)

The Hub: Perry Mason in East Germany (5:13)
Tod Dockstader: Four Telemetry Studies (I-IV) (13:14)

J.K. Randall: BOBFEST I-III (13:07)

  Download Program Podcast
01:08:26 English 2017-06-08
 Amherst, MA
  View Script
    
Martian Gardens Episode 888 Hour 3  01:08:26  128Kbps mp3
(80MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
   