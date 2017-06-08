As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

JOHN CRAIGIE - Savannah - No Rain, No Rose - Zabriskie Point

(break)

RAYNA GELLERT - River Town - Workin's Too Hard - StorySound

GILLIAN WELCH - Annabelle (alternate version) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony

ORDINARY ELEPHANT - Thank You - Before I Go - Berkalin

SOFIA TALVIK - Fairground - Big Sky Country - Makaki

(break)

REBECCA LOEBE - Easy Money - Blink - Black Wolf

CATIE CURTIS - Don't Belong To This World - While We're Here - Self

LISA BASTONI - Ink And Needles - The Wishing Hour - Self

THE JOSHUA INCIDENT - Quiet and Discontent - Red - Self

(break)

RICH OSBORN - The Open Road - Endless - Tompkins Square

MAGIC MUSIC - Old Man Das - Magic Music - Bright Sun

KEVIN BURKE & JOHN BRENNAN - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz - The Pound Ridge Sessions - Loftus

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Southern Flavor - The Music Of Bill Monroe, 1936 to 1994 - MCA

BECKY BULLER (with Peter Rowan) - Southern Flavor - 'Tween Earth & Sky - Dark Shadow

(break)

KY BURT - Drifting Heart - The Moon And The Sea - Woodstove

THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Same Old - Tangled Country - Randm

THE LONESOME ACE STRINGBAND - Hold On (Keep Your Hand To The Plow) - Gone For Evermore - Self

HANNAH SHIRA NAIMAN - In The Pouring Rain - Know The Mountain - Merriwether

(break)

ADAM NORDELL with JOHANNA DAVIS - Take Root - Walk These Fields - New Root

JORDAN TICE - Way Downtown - Horse Country - Patuxent

WILDFIRE - Think About Me - Rented Room On Broadway - Pinecastle

RAY CARDWELL - Think About Me - Tennessee Moon - Pinecastle

LARRY SPARKS & THE LONESOME RAMBLERS - These Blues They Got Me - Vintage Larry Sparks - Sparks Music

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

THE BOOKSHOP BAND - I'm Dust (inspired by Amistead Maupin's The Days Of Anna Madrigal) - Stay Sharp & Stay Alive: Songs Inspired By American Authors - Letterpress

GABRIELLE LOUISE - What We Ask For - The Bird In My Chest - Self

ROO PANES - Water Over Fire - Paperweights - CRC

BAR SCOTT - Here I Am - Parachute - Lucy Max

ZEPHANIAH STRINGFIELD - When I Die - The Book Of Zephaniah - Self

(break)

DANNY BARNES - Get It While You Can - Stove Up - Wendell World

CHARLIE PARR - HoBo - I Ain' Dead Yet - Red House

DAVE RAWLINGS MACHINE - Pilgrim (You Can't Go Home) - Nashville Obsolete - Acony

OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW - Black Haired Quebecoise - The Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show - Nettwerk

(break)

MICHAEL CLEVELAND - Where Is Your Heart Tonight? - Fiddler's Dream - Compass

BALSAM RANGE - Hello Heartache - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home

APRIL VERCH - Still Trying - The April Verch Anthology - Slab Town

KEN AND BRAD KOLODNER - Deep Ellum Blues - The Swift House - Fenchurch

THE PIEDMONT MELODY MAKERS - Piedmont Melody Makers Theme - Wonderful World Outside - Self

(break)

MIPSO - Coming Down The Mountain - Down The Mountain - Self

ROBERT SARAZIN BLAKE - Goodbye To The Yukon - Recitative Promo CD - Same Room

JOHN HARTFORD - In Tall Buildings - Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly: A John Hartford Anthology - Flying Fish

ALL-SHE-WROTE - Rock River - Passing It On - Self

FARREL DROKE - Writing On The Wall - Magnet In My Heart - Fortytwo

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

02:52:53 English 2017-06-08
 Concord, New Hampshire
