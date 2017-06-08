Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO
JOHN CRAIGIE - Savannah - No Rain, No Rose - Zabriskie Point
(break)
RAYNA GELLERT - River Town - Workin's Too Hard - StorySound
GILLIAN WELCH - Annabelle (alternate version) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony
ORDINARY ELEPHANT - Thank You - Before I Go - Berkalin
SOFIA TALVIK - Fairground - Big Sky Country - Makaki
(break)
REBECCA LOEBE - Easy Money - Blink - Black Wolf
CATIE CURTIS - Don't Belong To This World - While We're Here - Self
LISA BASTONI - Ink And Needles - The Wishing Hour - Self
THE JOSHUA INCIDENT - Quiet and Discontent - Red - Self
(break)
RICH OSBORN - The Open Road - Endless - Tompkins Square
MAGIC MUSIC - Old Man Das - Magic Music - Bright Sun
KEVIN BURKE & JOHN BRENNAN - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz - The Pound Ridge Sessions - Loftus
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Southern Flavor - The Music Of Bill Monroe, 1936 to 1994 - MCA
BECKY BULLER (with Peter Rowan) - Southern Flavor - 'Tween Earth & Sky - Dark Shadow
(break)
KY BURT - Drifting Heart - The Moon And The Sea - Woodstove
THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Same Old - Tangled Country - Randm
THE LONESOME ACE STRINGBAND - Hold On (Keep Your Hand To The Plow) - Gone For Evermore - Self
HANNAH SHIRA NAIMAN - In The Pouring Rain - Know The Mountain - Merriwether
(break)
ADAM NORDELL with JOHANNA DAVIS - Take Root - Walk These Fields - New Root
JORDAN TICE - Way Downtown - Horse Country - Patuxent
WILDFIRE - Think About Me - Rented Room On Broadway - Pinecastle
RAY CARDWELL - Think About Me - Tennessee Moon - Pinecastle
LARRY SPARKS & THE LONESOME RAMBLERS - These Blues They Got Me - Vintage Larry Sparks - Sparks Music
(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)
THE BOOKSHOP BAND - I'm Dust (inspired by Amistead Maupin's The Days Of Anna Madrigal) - Stay Sharp & Stay Alive: Songs Inspired By American Authors - Letterpress
GABRIELLE LOUISE - What We Ask For - The Bird In My Chest - Self
ROO PANES - Water Over Fire - Paperweights - CRC
BAR SCOTT - Here I Am - Parachute - Lucy Max
ZEPHANIAH STRINGFIELD - When I Die - The Book Of Zephaniah - Self
(break)
DANNY BARNES - Get It While You Can - Stove Up - Wendell World
CHARLIE PARR - HoBo - I Ain' Dead Yet - Red House
DAVE RAWLINGS MACHINE - Pilgrim (You Can't Go Home) - Nashville Obsolete - Acony
OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW - Black Haired Quebecoise - The Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show - Nettwerk
(break)
MICHAEL CLEVELAND - Where Is Your Heart Tonight? - Fiddler's Dream - Compass
BALSAM RANGE - Hello Heartache - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home
APRIL VERCH - Still Trying - The April Verch Anthology - Slab Town
KEN AND BRAD KOLODNER - Deep Ellum Blues - The Swift House - Fenchurch
THE PIEDMONT MELODY MAKERS - Piedmont Melody Makers Theme - Wonderful World Outside - Self
(break)
MIPSO - Coming Down The Mountain - Down The Mountain - Self
ROBERT SARAZIN BLAKE - Goodbye To The Yukon - Recitative Promo CD - Same Room
JOHN HARTFORD - In Tall Buildings - Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly: A John Hartford Anthology - Flying Fish
ALL-SHE-WROTE - Rock River - Passing It On - Self
FARREL DROKE - Writing On The Wall - Magnet In My Heart - Fortytwo
(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)