Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



JOHN CRAIGIE - Savannah - No Rain, No Rose - Zabriskie Point



(break)



RAYNA GELLERT - River Town - Workin's Too Hard - StorySound



GILLIAN WELCH - Annabelle (alternate version) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony



ORDINARY ELEPHANT - Thank You - Before I Go - Berkalin



SOFIA TALVIK - Fairground - Big Sky Country - Makaki



(break)



REBECCA LOEBE - Easy Money - Blink - Black Wolf



CATIE CURTIS - Don't Belong To This World - While We're Here - Self



LISA BASTONI - Ink And Needles - The Wishing Hour - Self



THE JOSHUA INCIDENT - Quiet and Discontent - Red - Self



(break)



RICH OSBORN - The Open Road - Endless - Tompkins Square



MAGIC MUSIC - Old Man Das - Magic Music - Bright Sun



KEVIN BURKE & JOHN BRENNAN - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz - The Pound Ridge Sessions - Loftus



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Southern Flavor - The Music Of Bill Monroe, 1936 to 1994 - MCA



BECKY BULLER (with Peter Rowan) - Southern Flavor - 'Tween Earth & Sky - Dark Shadow



(break)



KY BURT - Drifting Heart - The Moon And The Sea - Woodstove



THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Same Old - Tangled Country - Randm



THE LONESOME ACE STRINGBAND - Hold On (Keep Your Hand To The Plow) - Gone For Evermore - Self



HANNAH SHIRA NAIMAN - In The Pouring Rain - Know The Mountain - Merriwether



(break)



ADAM NORDELL with JOHANNA DAVIS - Take Root - Walk These Fields - New Root



JORDAN TICE - Way Downtown - Horse Country - Patuxent



WILDFIRE - Think About Me - Rented Room On Broadway - Pinecastle



RAY CARDWELL - Think About Me - Tennessee Moon - Pinecastle



LARRY SPARKS & THE LONESOME RAMBLERS - These Blues They Got Me - Vintage Larry Sparks - Sparks Music



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



THE BOOKSHOP BAND - I'm Dust (inspired by Amistead Maupin's The Days Of Anna Madrigal) - Stay Sharp & Stay Alive: Songs Inspired By American Authors - Letterpress



GABRIELLE LOUISE - What We Ask For - The Bird In My Chest - Self



ROO PANES - Water Over Fire - Paperweights - CRC



BAR SCOTT - Here I Am - Parachute - Lucy Max



ZEPHANIAH STRINGFIELD - When I Die - The Book Of Zephaniah - Self



(break)



DANNY BARNES - Get It While You Can - Stove Up - Wendell World



CHARLIE PARR - HoBo - I Ain' Dead Yet - Red House



DAVE RAWLINGS MACHINE - Pilgrim (You Can't Go Home) - Nashville Obsolete - Acony



OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW - Black Haired Quebecoise - The Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show - Nettwerk



(break)



MICHAEL CLEVELAND - Where Is Your Heart Tonight? - Fiddler's Dream - Compass



BALSAM RANGE - Hello Heartache - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home



APRIL VERCH - Still Trying - The April Verch Anthology - Slab Town



KEN AND BRAD KOLODNER - Deep Ellum Blues - The Swift House - Fenchurch



THE PIEDMONT MELODY MAKERS - Piedmont Melody Makers Theme - Wonderful World Outside - Self



(break)



MIPSO - Coming Down The Mountain - Down The Mountain - Self



ROBERT SARAZIN BLAKE - Goodbye To The Yukon - Recitative Promo CD - Same Room



JOHN HARTFORD - In Tall Buildings - Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly: A John Hartford Anthology - Flying Fish



ALL-SHE-WROTE - Rock River - Passing It On - Self



FARREL DROKE - Writing On The Wall - Magnet In My Heart - Fortytwo



(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

