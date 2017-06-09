As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Thunderbolt 
 Archive Show
 Weekly Program
 Dana
 106.5 KOWA (Olympia, WA)  
 For non-profit use only.
 Public Domain 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This week’s archive radio show starts off listing some successes and some failures We next document some corruption in high places (surprise, surprise) before the Toothless Old Grandpa makes his first ever appearance on the Thunderbolt and nails both the issues of gentrification and abortion. Next we reveal some revolving doors that a recently ex-attorney general is walking through. Then we describe a fast one that Julian Assange and Edward Snowden pulled on the American security services before we reach the feature piece this week, wherein we describe a highly questionable law enforcement practice called ‘entrapment’.

The Thunderbolt lights up dark places. Listen at your own risk.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Hollow Earth/FRO Station ID
00:00-00:14

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:14-02:18

Success and Failure (Originally Aired 8-21-15)
Music: Vintage Trouble — Tomoyasu Hotei — Frédéric Chopin
02:17-09:23

Corruption (Originally Aired 6-12-15)
Music: Melody Sheep — Mike Oldfield — Led Zeppelin — Mannheim Steamroller (2X)
09:23-19:58

Gentrify This! (Originally Aired 8-21-15)
Music: Yngwie Malmsteen
19:58-25:28

Revolving Doors (Originally Aired 7-24-15)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven
25:27-31:11

Fast One (Originally Aired 6-26-15)
Music: John West — Tina Adair — Henry Mancini
31:09-38:04

Trapping Trappers (Originally Aired 6-12-15)
Music: Monsieur Domanie — Kennerly Kit — Bobby Hicks — Upside Down
38:04-49:47

Thunderbolt Calendar
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
49:47-55:07

Thunderbolt Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
55:07-56:06

End Music: Playa Laropa
by Alex Skolnick
56:06 1:00:00

