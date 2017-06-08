As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 06.08.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org.
Credits:
The Brian Jonestown Massacre-Open Minds Now Close-Don’t Get Lost-2017-A
JuJu-Sunrise Ocean-JuJu-2016-Sunrise Ocean Bender Records
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation-Rushing Through My Mind-Mirage-2017-Rocket Recordings
Magic Shoppe-Her Ritual-High Goodbye-2017-Little Cloud Records
Las Cobras-The Time Has Come-Temporal-2017-Fuzz Club Records
Has A Shadow-Vampire Kiss-Sorrow Tomorrow-2017-Fuzz Club
The Janitors-Horn Ur Marken-Horn Ur Marken-2017-Cardinal Fuzz/Your Ears Have Been Bad And Need To Be Punished Records
The Cosmic Dead-Psych Is Dead-Psych is Dead-2017-Riot Season Records
In Zaire-Headscape-Visions of the Age to Come-2017-Sound of Cobra
White Hills-A Trick of the Mind-Stop Mute Defeat-2017-Thrill Jockey Records
Cobra Family Picnic-Gilgamesh-Magnetic Anomaly-2017-Cardinal Fuzz-Sky Lantern
Dreamtime-River Sprites-Strange Pleasures-2016-Cardinal Fuzz-Sky Lantern
Abronia-Waning Wand-Obsidian Visions/Shadowed Lands-2017-Water Wing
Flowers Must Die-Why?-Kompost-2017-Rocket Recordings
Kungens Män-Är det jag-Tomhetens Furste-2017-Eggs in Aspic
Kosmischer Läufer-Tonband Laufspur-Live In Graz-2017-Unknonw Capabilities Records
John McBain-Fade out Fade In-Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle-2017-Vacant Stare Records
John McBain-The Alpha Particle-Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle-2017-Vacant Stare Records

SOB 06.08.17
2017-06-08
 WRIR
