Radio / Label / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Credits:
The Brian Jonestown Massacre-Open Minds Now Close-Don’t Get Lost-2017-A
JuJu-Sunrise Ocean-JuJu-2016-Sunrise Ocean Bender Records
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation-Rushing Through My Mind-Mirage-2017-Rocket Recordings
Magic Shoppe-Her Ritual-High Goodbye-2017-Little Cloud Records
Las Cobras-The Time Has Come-Temporal-2017-Fuzz Club Records
Has A Shadow-Vampire Kiss-Sorrow Tomorrow-2017-Fuzz Club
The Janitors-Horn Ur Marken-Horn Ur Marken-2017-Cardinal Fuzz/Your Ears Have Been Bad And Need To Be Punished Records
The Cosmic Dead-Psych Is Dead-Psych is Dead-2017-Riot Season Records
In Zaire-Headscape-Visions of the Age to Come-2017-Sound of Cobra
White Hills-A Trick of the Mind-Stop Mute Defeat-2017-Thrill Jockey Records
Cobra Family Picnic-Gilgamesh-Magnetic Anomaly-2017-Cardinal Fuzz-Sky Lantern
Dreamtime-River Sprites-Strange Pleasures-2016-Cardinal Fuzz-Sky Lantern
Abronia-Waning Wand-Obsidian Visions/Shadowed Lands-2017-Water Wing
Flowers Must Die-Why?-Kompost-2017-Rocket Recordings
Kungens Män-Är det jag-Tomhetens Furste-2017-Eggs in Aspic
Kosmischer Läufer-Tonband Laufspur-Live In Graz-2017-Unknonw Capabilities Records
John McBain-Fade out Fade In-Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle-2017-Vacant Stare Records
John McBain-The Alpha Particle-Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle-2017-Vacant Stare Records