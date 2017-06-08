Notes: The Brian Jonestown Massacre-Open Minds Now Close-Don’t Get Lost-2017-A

JuJu-Sunrise Ocean-JuJu-2016-Sunrise Ocean Bender Records

Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation-Rushing Through My Mind-Mirage-2017-Rocket Recordings

Magic Shoppe-Her Ritual-High Goodbye-2017-Little Cloud Records

Las Cobras-The Time Has Come-Temporal-2017-Fuzz Club Records

Has A Shadow-Vampire Kiss-Sorrow Tomorrow-2017-Fuzz Club

The Janitors-Horn Ur Marken-Horn Ur Marken-2017-Cardinal Fuzz/Your Ears Have Been Bad And Need To Be Punished Records

The Cosmic Dead-Psych Is Dead-Psych is Dead-2017-Riot Season Records

In Zaire-Headscape-Visions of the Age to Come-2017-Sound of Cobra

White Hills-A Trick of the Mind-Stop Mute Defeat-2017-Thrill Jockey Records

Cobra Family Picnic-Gilgamesh-Magnetic Anomaly-2017-Cardinal Fuzz-Sky Lantern

Dreamtime-River Sprites-Strange Pleasures-2016-Cardinal Fuzz-Sky Lantern

Abronia-Waning Wand-Obsidian Visions/Shadowed Lands-2017-Water Wing

Flowers Must Die-Why?-Kompost-2017-Rocket Recordings

Kungens Män-Är det jag-Tomhetens Furste-2017-Eggs in Aspic

Kosmischer Läufer-Tonband Laufspur-Live In Graz-2017-Unknonw Capabilities Records

John McBain-Fade out Fade In-Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle-2017-Vacant Stare Records

John McBain-The Alpha Particle-Accidental Soundtracks, Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle-2017-Vacant Stare Records