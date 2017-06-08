Credits: First hour: News review: with Bristol city councillors: Election: hung parliament; electoral system; problems with DUP and Tory alliance - Inside the DUP: Domination by Free Presbyterian Church and Orange Order laid bare - article by Liam Clark – DUP, coalition partners for a floundering Conservative party sit on the hard right fringe of British politics - history of William of Orange, the 1688 Glorious Revolution invading Dutch army overthrowing James II killing off the Restoration ... and N.Irish politics – Labour gain in Bristol North West - Brexit; list of political casualties that have lost their seats – 5 Tory Ministers lost their seats; SNP collapse – lost 21 MPs – SNP failure of a leader Nicola Sturgeon is part of European Council on Foreign Relations; Theresa's May speech about forming a new government; Lib Dems didn't do well – election results from Bristol and rest of UK – different electoral systems. James who is squatting discusses Grahame Rose Consultants (GRC) Bailiffs' illegal eviction at 5am at his home in Fishponds on Thursday 18th May 2107. London Bridge Terror Attack – Muslim community had contacted authorities about terrorists. Corbyn supporters in Bristol put poster up of Theresa May wearing earrings with Star of David on – Jewish Chronicle angry and police told them to take down. Hopes for a new harbour patrol in Bristol – spate of people dying in water. Ex-BBC presenters Julie and Tony Wadsworth GUILTY of indecently assaulting underage boys and sex in woodland. The husband and wife encouraged a string of boys to take part in sexual activity in Warwickshire between 1992 and 1996 – fame and child abuse.