Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: London Bridge terror attacks: ISIS claims on attacks – Rita Katz's SITE and Amaq News Agency – NATO backed terrorism; Charles Shoebridge – can MI5 be trusted as they keep getting it wrong – no accountability for security services; SIS recruiter who radicalised London Bridge attackers was protected by MI5 article by Nafeez Ahmed – MI5 leaning on police not to investigate people – past MI5 Islamist informers e.g. Abu Hamza – 7/7 bombings – London Bridge attackers members of Al Majaharoon; London attacker Khuram Butt 'cautioned by police over extremist behaviour' six months before rampage ; Westminster Bridge attack; PETER OBORNE: Why MI6 must share the blame for the jihadis in our midst . Talk in Frome 'Media on Trial' on Sunday - including talks by Venessa Beeley and Peter Ford. Interview with Peter Ford, former Ambassador to Syria: how did Syria get to where it is now? - UN resolution 242 from 6 Day War to Iraq War to now – Syria turned to Russia for support; Assad family connections with Britain; 1983 Beirut barracks bombing killed 250 US marines - how balanced is media coverage of Syria? What was Damascus like and how is it now? Attack on Tehran by ISIS; permanent US bases in Syria now – Mad Dog Mattis & general McMaster – British in Syria too now with no mandate – training and equipping Jihadis to topple Assad. Trump's mad generals just bombed pro-Assad forces on the ground in Syria. New strikes from US on pro-Syrian forces. Terrorist attack on Tehran, Iran.