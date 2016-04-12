As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Global Research News Hour 
 Global Research News Hour Episode 185
 Weekly Program
 Patrick Henningsen, Michael Welch, J Michael Springmann, Radhika Desai, Alan Freeman
On this week's Global Research News Hour, we examine the United Kingdom's recently concluded elections through the lens of the terror scare UK citizens were subjected to over the last three months.
In the first half hour, we hear from Patrick Henningsen of 21stCenturyWire.com about the suspicious aspects of the attacks in Manchester and London, impacts the attacks may have had on the election outcome, and other distortions presented during the campaign.
Later, we hear from J Michael Springmann, the former US diplomat and whistleblower and author of the book 'Visas for Al Qaeda: CIA Handouts That Rocked the World: An Insider's View'. Mr. Springmann talks about his own experiences and understanding of State Agencies enabling rather than hindering terrorist activity and how that applies to the suspects in the UK attacks. Finally, two political observers, Professors Radhika Desai and Alan Freeman (a UK national) both of the University of Manitoba, provide their assessment of the UK election outcome and what they mean for the country, Brexit, and the West generally.
Interviews by Michael Welch

