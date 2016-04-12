Summary: On this week's Global Research News Hour, we examine the United Kingdom's recently concluded elections through the lens of the terror scare UK citizens were subjected to over the last three months.

In the first half hour, we hear from Patrick Henningsen of 21stCenturyWire.com about the suspicious aspects of the attacks in Manchester and London, impacts the attacks may have had on the election outcome, and other distortions presented during the campaign.

Later, we hear from J Michael Springmann, the former US diplomat and whistleblower and author of the book 'Visas for Al Qaeda: CIA Handouts That Rocked the World: An Insider's View'. Mr. Springmann talks about his own experiences and understanding of State Agencies enabling rather than hindering terrorist activity and how that applies to the suspects in the UK attacks. Finally, two political observers, Professors Radhika Desai and Alan Freeman (a UK national) both of the University of Manitoba, provide their assessment of the UK election outcome and what they mean for the country, Brexit, and the West generally.