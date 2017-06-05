As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 UpFront Soul (Formerly The Nightfly) 
 Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
 Weekly Program
 Sanguine Fromage. If your station is airing the show, I'd love to know! Please drop me a line.
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We'll kick off with Syrian soul from Bassel & the Supernaturals, plus new music from Ahmad Jamal, and a new rerelease from Jimmy Preacher Ellis.
UpFront Soul #2017.24 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M
Bassel & The Supernaturals "Lost" from "Elements"
Plas Johnson "Buck Dance" from "Praise Poems vol 5" on Tramp
Jimmy Preacher Ellis "Kiddio" from "Natural Resources II"
The Suffers "Make Some Room" from "Make Some Room EP"
Ahmad Jamal "Sometimes I Feel" from "Marseille" on Jazz Village
Emma Donovan "Blackfella Whitefella" from "Blackfella Whitefella"
Prolific the Rapper feat. A Tribe Called Red "Black Snakes" from "Black Snakes"
Butcher Brown "Stroke" from "GrownFolk"
Betty Griffin "Free Spirit" from "Greg Belson's Divine Disco" on Deano Sounds
Breakwater "No Limit" from "Breakwater" on Get On Down
Bobbye Hall "Voyeur" from "Body Language for Lovers" on 20th Century Records
Africando "Medoune Khoule" from "Trovador"
Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus" from "Double Dutch Bus" on Synergy Records
Hour 2
Sam Cooke "Little Things You Do" from "The Man Who Invented Soul" on RCA
Ernie K Doe "So Good" from "Here Come the Girls"
The Joy Harmonizers "He's a Mighty Rock" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2"
Marvin Gaye "Pride and Joy" from "Recorded Live on Stage" on Motown
King Curtis "The Lone Prairie" from "Soul Twist / The Lone Prairie (Digital 45)"
Hightower Brothers "Finally Made It In" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1"
Saun & Starr "Hot Shot" from "Saun & Starr" on Dap-Tone
Richard "Groove" Holmes "R.F.K. Flies Home" from "A Bowl of Soul"
Aretha Franklin "Cry Like a Baby" from "The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 2" on Sony
Redbone "We Were All Wounded at Wounded Knee" from "Already Here (Bonus Track Version)"
Roland Kirk "One Ton" from "Volunteered Slavery"
Femi Kuti "The World Is Changing" from "No Place For My Dream" on Wrasse Records
Chocolate Milk "Actions Speak Louder than Words" from "Action Speaks Louder Than Words"
Main Street "Slipped Disc" from "Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music"
Mickey & The Soul Generation "Life's A Mystery" from "Iron Leg" on Quannum Projects
Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA

 UpFrontSoul 2017.24 h2
2017-06-05
