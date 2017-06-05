Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.24 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

Bassel & The Supernaturals "Lost" from "Elements"

Plas Johnson "Buck Dance" from "Praise Poems vol 5" on Tramp

Jimmy Preacher Ellis "Kiddio" from "Natural Resources II"

The Suffers "Make Some Room" from "Make Some Room EP"

Ahmad Jamal "Sometimes I Feel" from "Marseille" on Jazz Village

Emma Donovan "Blackfella Whitefella" from "Blackfella Whitefella"

Prolific the Rapper feat. A Tribe Called Red "Black Snakes" from "Black Snakes"

Butcher Brown "Stroke" from "GrownFolk"

Betty Griffin "Free Spirit" from "Greg Belson's Divine Disco" on Deano Sounds

Breakwater "No Limit" from "Breakwater" on Get On Down

Bobbye Hall "Voyeur" from "Body Language for Lovers" on 20th Century Records

Africando "Medoune Khoule" from "Trovador"

Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus" from "Double Dutch Bus" on Synergy Records

Hour 2

Sam Cooke "Little Things You Do" from "The Man Who Invented Soul" on RCA

Ernie K Doe "So Good" from "Here Come the Girls"

The Joy Harmonizers "He's a Mighty Rock" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2"

Marvin Gaye "Pride and Joy" from "Recorded Live on Stage" on Motown

King Curtis "The Lone Prairie" from "Soul Twist / The Lone Prairie (Digital 45)"

Hightower Brothers "Finally Made It In" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1"

Saun & Starr "Hot Shot" from "Saun & Starr" on Dap-Tone

Richard "Groove" Holmes "R.F.K. Flies Home" from "A Bowl of Soul"

Aretha Franklin "Cry Like a Baby" from "The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 2" on Sony

Redbone "We Were All Wounded at Wounded Knee" from "Already Here (Bonus Track Version)"

Roland Kirk "One Ton" from "Volunteered Slavery"

Femi Kuti "The World Is Changing" from "No Place For My Dream" on Wrasse Records

Chocolate Milk "Actions Speak Louder than Words" from "Action Speaks Louder Than Words"

Main Street "Slipped Disc" from "Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music"

Mickey & The Soul Generation "Life's A Mystery" from "Iron Leg" on Quannum Projects

Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA