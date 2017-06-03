As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Other Voices, Other Choices 
 A Tale of Two Depressions
 Speech
 Richard D. Wolff, Harriet Fraad
 Other Voices, Other Choices  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Most Americans have never recovered from the recession of 2008 and the outsourcing, mechanizing, robotizing and computerizing of their jobs. Men’s salaries and working conditions have been deteriorating since the mid 1970s. Women’s salaries have increased only to 77% of men’s low salaries. Americans are emotionally depressed. We consume 50% of the world’s psych meds and 80% of the world’s heroin. Suicides addiction obesity and other social ills have increased. Too many are in despair. This panel explains what happened, why it happened and what to do about it.
OVOC Producer: Wilton Vought (Last name rhymes with taught.)

Please credit my YouTube channel, Other Voices, Other Choices, where the video is available.

And take just a minute to notify me if you air this. Come on...you can do it.
00:00:00 Betsy Avila (Moderator)
00:02:34 Richard D. Wolff
00:36:24 Betsy Avila
00:37:13 Harriet Fraad
01:12:32 Q&A

A .wav file is also available. Please contact me and I'll send you the link.

  Download Program Podcast
01:27:50 English 2017-06-03
 John Jay College, New York City, NY, USA
  View Script
    
 01:27:50  128Kbps mp3
(82MB) Mono		 11 Download File...
   