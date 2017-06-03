As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The World Labor Hour 
 
 Weekly Program
 Stuart Levy, Bill, David, Gus
 IWLH Collective  
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Unions must quit simple unionism, stop supporting pipelines and work to save our livable environment. Trump repudiating Paris Agreement. Europe says no to renegotiating the Agreement. The PA is inadequate and a political football. Capitalism can't help but destroy the environment. Check out northern IL anti-pipeline movement at 350kishwaukee.org. We need a mutiple-World War level global response. Unionized charter schools. Rebellion needed in the American Federation of Teachers. Local unions as franchises. Noriega, Brezinzki die. Economic hit squads. Panama War, space program Star Trek imperialism. CIA drug connections.

  Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 English 2017-06-03
 Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(113MB) Mono		 3 Download File...
   