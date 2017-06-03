Summary: Unions must quit simple unionism, stop supporting pipelines and work to save our livable environment. Trump repudiating Paris Agreement. Europe says no to renegotiating the Agreement. The PA is inadequate and a political football. Capitalism can't help but destroy the environment. Check out northern IL anti-pipeline movement at 350kishwaukee.org. We need a mutiple-World War level global response. Unionized charter schools. Rebellion needed in the American Federation of Teachers. Local unions as franchises. Noriega, Brezinzki die. Economic hit squads. Panama War, space program Star Trek imperialism. CIA drug connections.