Trash Talking Trump Dumps it on Planet
with
Sean Sweeney, director and founder of the Murphy Institutes International Program on Labor, Climate, and the Environment

Energy is a core issue for the world and Trumps response is more fracking, more gas and coal export terminals, and more projects like Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) as he dumps the Paris accord on climate change. Trump is unprepared to accept the science of climate change, and unwilling to join with the effort being made across the globe thru the Paris climate accord. Trump is digging a ditch, and the only difference between a ditch and a grave is that one is normally a little deeper than the other. As Trump seeks to bury climate justice policies well talk about what are the policies we need to push for and actions to turn up the pressure to Save The Planet, and create green jobs. Dont Dump on the Environment, Dump the Trump!
produced by Mimi Rosenberg and Ken nash
please notify us if you plan to broadcast this program - knash@igc.org

