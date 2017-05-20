As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Latin Waves  
 Where the Waters Divide Neoliberalism, White Privilege, and Environmental Racism in Canada
 Weekly Program
 Michael Mascarenhas
 latinwaves@gmail.com  
The interview examines how Neo-liberal reforms (in the manner of De-regulation, austerity measures, common sense policies, privatization, etc.) are woven through and shape contemporary racial inequality in Canadian society. Using recent controversies in drinking water contamination and solid waste and sewage pollution, Where the Waters Divide illustrates in concrete ways how cherished notions of liberalism and common sense reform ” Neo-liberalism ” also constitute a particular form of racial oppression and white privilege.

Michael Mascarenhas is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Science and Technology Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an Andrew Mellon Foundation Fellow. He has published in the following books: Environmental Conflict and Democracy in Canada (2009), Twenty Lessons in Environmental Sociology (2008), and in the Institute of Development Studies Bulletin (2012). His work has been featured in the New York Times, Scientist in the Field column and on Scienceline, a web project of NYUs Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

 Where the Waters Divide Neoliberalism, White Privilege, and Environmental Racism in Canada Download Program Podcast
Where the Waters Divide Neoliberalism, White Privilege, and Environmental Racism in Canada
00:27:40 English 2017-05-20
 Vancouver Studios, latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
Mascarenhas Interview  00:27:40  192Kbps mp3
(39MB) Stereo		 462 Download File...
   