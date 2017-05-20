Summary: The interview examines how Neo-liberal reforms (in the manner of De-regulation, austerity measures, common sense policies, privatization, etc.) are woven through and shape contemporary racial inequality in Canadian society. Using recent controversies in drinking water contamination and solid waste and sewage pollution, Where the Waters Divide illustrates in concrete ways how cherished notions of liberalism and common sense reform ” Neo-liberalism ” also constitute a particular form of racial oppression and white privilege.



Michael Mascarenhas is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Science and Technology Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an Andrew Mellon Foundation Fellow. He has published in the following books: Environmental Conflict and Democracy in Canada (2009), Twenty Lessons in Environmental Sociology (2008), and in the Institute of Development Studies Bulletin (2012). His work has been featured in the New York Times, Scientist in the Field column and on Scienceline, a web project of NYUs Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program.

