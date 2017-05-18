As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Folk Roots Radio 
 Canada's roots hour - The best of the latest new releases... and artist interviews.
 Ian Foster (interview)
 Folk Roots Radio  
Singer-songwriter Ian Foster from St John’s NF joins us on Episode 323 of Folk Roots Radio to chat about his latest album, “Sleeper Years”, the follow up to the very well received "The Great Wave" from 2014. We also check out more of the latest releases on the folk and roots scene.
Folk Roots Radio... with Jan Hall
Visit http://folkrootsradio.com for the full playlist and more information about Folk Roots Radio. Let us know that you play our show on your station and we we'll add your station’s logo and website hyperlink to our 'Listen' page and include your station in our social media promotional campaigns. Contact us at jan@folkrootsradio.com for direct website download link. New episodes released on Saturdays.

Folk Roots Radio Episode 323 - Ian Foster Interview & More New Releases  00:58:43
