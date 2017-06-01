Folk Roots Radio - Episode 325 We're All About The Music!

Subtitle: Canada's Roots Hour - The best of the latest new releases... and artist interviews.

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: None.

Broadcast Restrictions: Contact producer for permission to broadcast.

License: Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: We're all about the music on Episode 325 of Folk Roots Radio as we check out more of the latest new releases. And this time around we’re a bit more bluesy than on recent episodes and we also include more music from albums we’ve really been enjoying lately. It's a good one. I hope you enjoy it.

Credits: Folk Roots Radio... with Jan Hall

Notes: Visit http://folkrootsradio.com for the full playlist and more information about Folk Roots Radio. Let us know that you play our show on your station and we we'll add your station’s logo and website hyperlink to our 'Listen' page and include your station in our social media promotional campaigns. Contact us at jan@folkrootsradio.com for direct website download link. New episodes released on Saturdays.



