Summary: We’re all about the Montreal Folk Fest sur le Canal on Episode 326 of Folk Roots Radio. The 10th edition of the festival takes place on the banks of the Lachine Canal in Montreal from June 14-18 2017. Featuring an interview with festival co-founder Matt Large, we also hear from Guillaume Jabbour, leader of Quebec band Jabbour and include an excerpt from a great live studio appearance by the wonderful Birds of Chicago. We round out the hour with music from some of the other performers heading to Montreal this time around. This episode is a great introduction to a festival that continues to grow - and still manages to make all its outdoor programming free to enjoy. You may not be able to get to the festival this summer, but hopefully our review may encourage you to try and make it there another year. Check out the full playlist online at folkrootsradio.com.