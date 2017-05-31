As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Canada's Roots Hour - The best of the latest new releases... and artist interviews.
 Music
 Jan Hall (host), Matt Large (interview), Guillaume Jabbour (interview)
We’re all about the Montreal Folk Fest sur le Canal on Episode 326 of Folk Roots Radio. The 10th edition of the festival takes place on the banks of the Lachine Canal in Montreal from June 14-18 2017. Featuring an interview with festival co-founder Matt Large, we also hear from Guillaume Jabbour, leader of Quebec band Jabbour and include an excerpt from a great live studio appearance by the wonderful Birds of Chicago. We round out the hour with music from some of the other performers heading to Montreal this time around. This episode is a great introduction to a festival that continues to grow - and still manages to make all its outdoor programming free to enjoy. You may not be able to get to the festival this summer, but hopefully our review may encourage you to try and make it there another year. Check out the full playlist online at folkrootsradio.com.
 Leamington Ontario
