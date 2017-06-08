As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Canada's Roots Hour - The best of the latest new releases... and artist interviews.
 Jan Hall (host), Mike Hill (interview), Coco Love Alcorn (interview)
We're all about the 2017 Mariposa Folk Festival on Episode 327 of Folk Roots Radio. The ‘Grande Dame of Canadian Folk Festivals’ 57th edition takes place the weekend of July 7, 8 and 9 in beautiful Tudhope Park in Orillia, on the shores of scenic Lake Couchiching. Mariposa artistic director Mike Hill joins us on this episode to chat about this year’s lineup and and his new book "The Mariposa Folk Festival - A History", out now on Dundurn Press. We also feature an excerpt from a great interview & live studio appearance by Coco Love Alcorn recorded at the Folk Music Ontario conference, alongside music from other artists who’ll be heading to Mariposa this year.
Folk Roots Radio... with Jan Hall
Visit http://folkrootsradio.com for the full playlist and more information about Folk Roots Radio. Let us know that you play our show on your station and we we'll add your station’s logo and website hyperlink to our 'Listen' page and include your station in our social media promotional campaigns. Contact us at jan@folkrootsradio.com for direct website download link. New episodes released on Saturdays.

