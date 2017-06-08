Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We're all about the 2017 Mariposa Folk Festival on Episode 327 of Folk Roots Radio. The ‘Grande Dame of Canadian Folk Festivals’ 57th edition takes place the weekend of July 7, 8 and 9 in beautiful Tudhope Park in Orillia, on the shores of scenic Lake Couchiching. Mariposa artistic director Mike Hill joins us on this episode to chat about this year’s lineup and and his new book "The Mariposa Folk Festival - A History", out now on Dundurn Press. We also feature an excerpt from a great interview & live studio appearance by Coco Love Alcorn recorded at the Folk Music Ontario conference, alongside music from other artists who’ll be heading to Mariposa this year.
Folk Roots Radio... with Jan Hall
Visit http://folkrootsradio.com for the full playlist and more information about Folk Roots Radio. Let us know that you play our show on your station and we we'll add your station’s logo and website hyperlink to our 'Listen' page and include your station in our social media promotional campaigns. Contact us at jan@folkrootsradio.com for direct website download link. New episodes released on Saturdays.
Folk Roots Radio Episode 32 - Mariposa Folk Festival 2017