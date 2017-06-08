Summary: We're all about the 2017 Mariposa Folk Festival on Episode 327 of Folk Roots Radio. The ‘Grande Dame of Canadian Folk Festivals’ 57th edition takes place the weekend of July 7, 8 and 9 in beautiful Tudhope Park in Orillia, on the shores of scenic Lake Couchiching. Mariposa artistic director Mike Hill joins us on this episode to chat about this year’s lineup and and his new book "The Mariposa Folk Festival - A History", out now on Dundurn Press. We also feature an excerpt from a great interview & live studio appearance by Coco Love Alcorn recorded at the Folk Music Ontario conference, alongside music from other artists who’ll be heading to Mariposa this year.