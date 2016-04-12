Summary: Innu land defender, Jeanette Pilot, who has spent year fighting against hydro quebec, spoke at uqam on a panel about warrior women and land defense in april 2017. This episode of the Prison Radio Show includes a recording of her speech from the event. The show also includes a re-broadcast from Kingston’s Prison Radio; an interview with an herbalist named Em who describes herbs that are available in most canteens in prison and can be used to treat common ailments. The show also includes our usual news round up at the beginning.