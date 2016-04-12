As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Jeanette Pilot, re-broadcast from Kingston Prison Radio about herbalism
Innu land defender, Jeanette Pilot, who has spent year fighting against hydro quebec, spoke at uqam on a panel about warrior women and land defense in april 2017. This episode of the Prison Radio Show includes a recording of her speech from the event. The show also includes a re-broadcast from Kingston’s Prison Radio; an interview with an herbalist named Em who describes herbs that are available in most canteens in prison and can be used to treat common ailments. The show also includes our usual news round up at the beginning.

