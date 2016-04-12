Summary: This show featured audio from a talk by Albert Woodfox of the Angola 3. The talk took place on May 19, 2017 in the Hall Building at Concordia University in Montreal. Woodfox spend 44 years in solitary confinement in a Louisiana Prison where he, along with Herman Wallace and Robert King, founded a chapter of the Black Panther Party. Speaking with Woodfox was Arlene Gallone, a Montrealer who is currently suing Correctional Services Canada in a class action lawsuit challenges CSC’s practices of solitary confinement. This show also featured audio from a demonstration that took place in Montreal on May 20, 2017 in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners who were on hunger strike.