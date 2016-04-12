As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Albert Woodfox, Arlene Gallone, audio from demo in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners
This show featured audio from a talk by Albert Woodfox of the Angola 3. The talk took place on May 19, 2017 in the Hall Building at Concordia University in Montreal. Woodfox spend 44 years in solitary confinement in a Louisiana Prison where he, along with Herman Wallace and Robert King, founded a chapter of the Black Panther Party. Speaking with Woodfox was Arlene Gallone, a Montrealer who is currently suing Correctional Services Canada in a class action lawsuit challenges CSC’s practices of solitary confinement. This show also featured audio from a demonstration that took place in Montreal on May 20, 2017 in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners who were on hunger strike.

