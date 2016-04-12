As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Mostafa Henaway, Ardath Whynacht, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Kerry Shakaboona Marshall
This show includes a live interview with Mostafa Henaway, an organizer with Tadamon and one of the organizers of a May 20, 2017 demonstration in Montreal in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners. Mostafa talked to us about the recent suspension of the hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners as well as the international solidarity that happened during the strike. We also aired Part 2 of a talk by Ardath Whynaucht, a sociology professor at Mount Allison University. In the talk, Ardath speaks about queer prison justice. We also included two different clips from prisonradio.org – one by Mumia Abu-Jamal about the end of the hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners and one by Kerry Shakaboona Marshall about the upcoming Millions March for Prisoners Human Rights, which is happening in Washington, DC this August.

