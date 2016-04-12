Summary: This show includes a live interview with Mostafa Henaway, an organizer with Tadamon and one of the organizers of a May 20, 2017 demonstration in Montreal in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners. Mostafa talked to us about the recent suspension of the hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners as well as the international solidarity that happened during the strike. We also aired Part 2 of a talk by Ardath Whynaucht, a sociology professor at Mount Allison University. In the talk, Ardath speaks about queer prison justice. We also included two different clips from prisonradio.org – one by Mumia Abu-Jamal about the end of the hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners and one by Kerry Shakaboona Marshall about the upcoming Millions March for Prisoners Human Rights, which is happening in Washington, DC this August.