Notes: Radio Thrift Shop episodes include playlists that revolve around specific themes & others are completely unplanned with no agenda. Radio Thrift Shop is about love for non-commercial forms of radio. RTS features 33s, 45s, scratchy 78s, classic cassettes & cds. I enjoy spinning classic rock and pop, jazz, exotica, folk, acoustic, folk-rock, indie pop, lo-fi, psychedelic, easy listening & just about everything under the sun. Hopefully it all makes sense by the end of the hour. Occasionally these shows include documentaries or segments about the history and culture of music and/or radio. I invite your LPFM, Part 15, online or other radio project to broadcast Radio Thrift Shop. This is a labor of love! With much gratitude to listeners and media geeks everywhere - thank you!



Email address for comments is: Frederick@christiannewage.com