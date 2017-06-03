As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Time for Radical Resistance and Green-Left Collaboration
 Speech
 Chris Hedges, Medea Benjamin, Jill Stein, Margaret Kimberley, Linda Thompson
The converging crises of fascism, endless war, climate change, mass migrations, and economic/racial/gender oppression create unprecedented urgency for united, radical action – in the street and in the voting booth. At previous Left Forums – and over the past many decades – progressives have debated the merits of working to “reform” the Democratic Party versus building a united independent radical political front.
Producer: Wilton Vought (Last name rhymes with taught.)

Please credit my YouTube channel, Other Voices, Other Choices, where the video is available.

And be the first! (well, almost the first) to notify me if you broadcast this or any of my audio.
00:00:00 Introductions by Gloria Mattera
00:02:32 Chris Hedges
00:16:09 Medea Benjamin
00:27:51 Dr. Jill Stein
00:39:59 Margaret Kimberley
00:55:19 Linda Thompson

I also have a .wav file of this audio. Please contact me and I'll send you the link.

The commotion during Margaret Kimberley's talk was due to the fact that someone leaned on a wall switch, inadvertently turning off the lights and lowering a projection screen from the ceiling.

For the time being you can see the Left Forum's complete description of this panel here:
https://www.leftforum.org/sessions/reality-check-why-now-more-ever-it%E2%80%99s-time-radical-resistance-and-independent-green-left

Note: The Left Forum asked me to film and stream their nightly plenaries, and with only 20 minutes between the scheduled end of this panel and the start of the next plenary, I was unable to stay to the end. If I had I would have missed the start of the plenary. As it turned out I was able to film the presentations, missing only the Q&A.

You can see a complete video of this panel here: https://youtu.be/EWrRNGc00To

 John Jay College, New York City, NY, USA
