As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Toppers 
 
 Weekly Program
 
 'Toppers!  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 Warning: Program may contain strong or potentially offensive language, including possible FCC violations.
There's a fun run going on in Gil's neighborhood, if only the runners can keep it together to finish...
Featuring music by the Mamas and Papas, Roy Esser, The Monks, Hutton School Choir, Ray Conniff, Harry "Mac" Mclintock, The Ames Brothers, and two songs each by The Seeds, Italian singer Bobby Solo, and English songstress Shirley Collins... + more.

 My Wisps Download Program Podcast
00:58:17 English
 Portland, OR
  View Script
    
My Wisps My Wisps My Wisps  00:58:17  320Kbps mp3
() Stereo		 1 Download File...
   