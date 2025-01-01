Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Mitchell Makoons in our Spotlight Interview (Roots Rock)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. Today we welcone Mitchell Makoons, a Métis–Annishabee singer-songwriter whose roots rock sound is capturing hearts across Canada. Mitchell shares stories of healing, identity, and cultural pride through music. Today he’s here to talk about his debut album Lady Boots and his new singles,” he’s a powerful new voice in Indigenous music.

Mitchell Makoons is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about Mitchell at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/mitchell-makoons.



Enjoy music from Mitchell Makoons, The Band Blackbird, Quiltman, Elispie, Beatrice Deer, TRIBZ, Shauit, Face-T, J. Pablo, Raven Reid, Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, Kalliah and Black, Los Amigos Invisibles, Irv Lyons Jr., Melody McArthur, Jahkota, XAXO, Jota Quest, LILI, Bomba Estero, Elastic Bond, W.T Goodspirit, Sara Kae, Francis Baptiste, Eagle & Hawk, Thea May, Old Soul Rebel, Cactus Rose NYC and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.











