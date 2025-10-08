Summary: Sawsan Abubaker, cofounder of Advocates for Justice and Andrew Ginsberg ETHS history teacher, censored for promoting equality and justice in his classroom during genocide in Gaza speak about their history and actions for which they received the Cleland-Tholin Pursuit of Peace Award. They are introduced by CAPA Board members Catherine Buntin and Marcia Bernsten.



Awards are followed by a panel of two long time peace and justice activist addressing the title of the event, Dennis Kosuth and Rabbi Brant Rosen, Tzedek Chicago. They are introduced by Geraldine Gorman, Kathleen M. Irwin Endowed Chair in Outstanding Clinical Practice at UIC College of Nursing.



Orion Meadows, National Spoken Word Champion and CAPA Board member performs two of his works to complete the nights program. Mr. Meadows teaches Dr. Kings philosophy of nonviolence at the Institute For Nonviolence Chicago and is the Media Manager for Adler University's Illinois Coalition For Higher Education in Prisons.