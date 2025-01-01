Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and The Melawmen Collective (Rock, Hip Hop)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today we’re joined by The Melawmen Collective, an Indigenous alternative fusion group from BC. Their sound blends rock and hip-hop into powerful medicine music that tells stories of healing, and culture. They’ve just released their first studio album “Fire In The Lake,” and there all in the house to tell us all about it. The Melawmen Collective are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/melawmen-collective.



Enjoy music fromThe Melawmen Collective, The Northstars, Ana Tijoux, Gary Small & the Coyote' Bros, Jamie Coon, Locos Por Juana, Melody McArthur, Jakota, Graeme Jonez, Eagle & Hawk, Systema Solar, Robin Cisek, Stolen Identity, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Angus Vincent, Midnight Shine, Tracy Lee Nelson, Crystal Shawanda, Levi Platero, Soul Prarie, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Morgan Toney, The Jerry Lights, Cody Coyote, KASP, Nortern Cree and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.





