Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome back from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Singer, songwriter and Entrepreneur. Dustin Harder. He is the creator and lead guitarist of the group "Prairie Soul. He's been releasing new singles and today your gonna be the first to hear them. Get ready for our conversation that blends music, culture, and vision.



Enjoy music from Soul Pairie, Rhonda Head, Clube da Bossa, Milton Nascimento, Jasmine Netsena, Jamie Coon, Mike Bern, TRIBZ, Nathan Cunningham, Os Mutantes, Levi Platero, Pony Man, Diyet & the Love Soldiers, Hataalii, Orishas, Matiu, Sarazino

Banda Black Rio, Robin Cisek, Elastic Bond, Kind of Sea, The Melawmen Collective, Crystal Shawanda, Mitch Walking Elk, Twice As Good, Indigenous and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.