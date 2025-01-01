Summary: “From Vision to Legacy: James Parker Shield on Building the Native Hall of Fame”



Get ready for part 2, we welcome back James Parker Shield, the driving force behind the National Native American Hall of Fame. Raised in Montana and a member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe, Shield overcame challenges of foster care and homelessness to become a groundbreaking journalist, public servant, and advocate. His Hall of Fame now honors Indigenous heroes from every field, while providing educational programs that ensure Native achievements are remembered and celebrated for generations to come.



ABOUT JAMES



ABOUT THE AMERICAN INDIAN HALL OF FAME



“For many years, I felt there were various resources and facilities for learning about Native Americans from the “old times,” it is difficult to find an accurate and comprehensive source to learn about more contemporary Native Americans. America and its Native American people need a place to honor and commemorate the significant contributions and achievements of more recent historical and contemporary Native Americans. The major focus of the Hall of Fame will be from the Civil War period up until the present day. This time frame was chosen because the Civil War was a milestone event in Native American history in a unique and “modern” sense because Natives fought on both sides of that national conflict. The National Native American Hall of Fame will help people understand how Native Americans overcame the hopelessness of early reservations, and the trauma of Indian boarding schools, poverty, discrimination, racism, and the cultural divide to not only adapt but, in many instances, achieve greatness,” states Shield.



