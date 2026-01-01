Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Lisa LaRue (Progressive Rock)



Your Tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome Lisa LaRue, a Cherokee Nation keyboardist, composer, and trailblazer in progressive rock with a career spanning more than three decades. Known for her cinematic, symphonic sound and powerful storytelling, Lisa joins us to talk about her latest album "Forged From Fire." Lisa is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/lisa-larue.



Enjoy music from Lisa LaRue, Blue Mountain Tribe, The Mavericks, Freightrain, Crystal Shawanda, Amanda Rheaume, Diyet & The Love Soldiers, Melody McArthur, Bluedog, Kind of Sea, Joyslam, Joey Stylez, Northern Cree, DJ Shub, Gladwyn Badger, The Melawmen Collective, Mike Paul, Carsen Gray, Elastic Bond, Ozomatli, Slightly Stoopid, Jamie Coon, Gary Small & the Coyote Bros, Pony Man, Vince Fontaine, Annie Humphrey, Indigenous, John Trudell, Melody McArthur, Bryce Morin, William Prince, Julian Taylor, Celeigh Cardinal, Hataalii, Kind of Sea, 1915, Elastic Bond, Irv Lyons Jr., One Way Sky, Campo, Jorge Drexler, Clube da Bossa, Janel Munoa, Shawnee Kish, Lee Harvey Osmond, Tom Wilson, Digging Roots, The Melawmen Collective, The Northstars and much much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.



