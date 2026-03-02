Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Mike Paul in our Spotlight Interview (Indigenous Folk Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back from Pointe-Bleue, Quebec Mike Paul. His latest release, Nutshimit, is a powerful reflection on culture, land, and identity. We’re looking forward to diving into the music and the meaning behind it. He'll be stopping by into our spotlight at our Say Magazine Studios. Come read all about him at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/mike-paul.



Also enjoy music from Mike Paul, The City Lines, Alex Anest, Maten, Black Bear, Sinuupa, Chulius & the Filarmonicos, Nuuro, Dan Linitie, Gator Beaulieu, Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz, Murray Porter, Ozomatli, Robbie Robertson, Logan Staats,

Siibii, Angel Baribeau, J.A.M, Andrew Clingan, Stevie Salas, Soda Stereo, Angus Vincent, Paul Star, Jota Quest, Dj Bitman, The North Sound, Carsen Gray, Robin Cisek, JD Crosstown, Melody McArthur, Janel Munoa and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.