Program Information
Symphony of Crickets
Action/Event
Charles Coe
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
March 5, 2026, midnight
Charles Coe poetry, voice
Ken Field saxophone, flute
Blake Newman bass
Phil Neighbors drums
Tad Price guitar

Recorded by Chuck U. Rosina

Charles Coe’s Cricket Symphony Download Program Podcast
Symphony of Crickets
01:00:38 1 Dec. 5, 2026
Armory for the Arts, Somervielle MA
 01:00:38  128Kbps mp3
