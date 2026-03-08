Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Louis Jordan - All For The Love Of Lil - 1948

The Ames Brothers - Rockin' Shoes - 1957

Bill Carlisle - Bell Clappin' Mama - 1937

Annette Hanshaw & Four Instrumental Stars - I'm Somebody's Baby Now - 1927

The Southern Tones - It Must Be Be Jesus - 1954

Alex Pangman - As Lovely Lovers Do - 2012

Bobby Mandolph - Malinda - 1957

Jack Fina - X-Temporaneous Boogie - 1960

Joe Bataan - Special Girl - 1970

Big Maybelle - You'll Never Know - 1954

Frankie Laine - Don't Blame Me - 1947

Fort Worth Doughboys - Nancy Jane - 1932

Mr. Swing With Bobby Plater's Orchestra - Beer Bottle Boogie - 1950

Fats Domino - Little Bee - 1950

The Velvetones - Glory of Love - 1957

Little Rachel With The Lazy Jumpers - I May Be Trouble - 2005

Clefs Of Calvary - Whosoever Will - 1968

Jerry Lee Lewis - End Of The Road - 1956

Pete Johnson - Home James - 1939

