More of the weird and wonderful this week as we hear a 50s pop group figuring out how to do rock & roll, an obscure R&B record from the equally obscure Bobby Mandolph, a Fillipino-African-American-Latin soul singer with an infectious dance number, a vocal harmony group doing a song with a bizarre spoken recitation that inspired Frank Zappa, plus newer vintage music from Alex Pangman, Little Rachel and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year Louis Jordan - All For The Love Of Lil - 1948 The Ames Brothers - Rockin' Shoes - 1957 Bill Carlisle - Bell Clappin' Mama - 1937 Annette Hanshaw & Four Instrumental Stars - I'm Somebody's Baby Now - 1927 The Southern Tones - It Must Be Be Jesus - 1954 Alex Pangman - As Lovely Lovers Do - 2012 Bobby Mandolph - Malinda - 1957 Jack Fina - X-Temporaneous Boogie - 1960 Joe Bataan - Special Girl - 1970 Big Maybelle - You'll Never Know - 1954 Frankie Laine - Don't Blame Me - 1947 Fort Worth Doughboys - Nancy Jane - 1932 Mr. Swing With Bobby Plater's Orchestra - Beer Bottle Boogie - 1950 Fats Domino - Little Bee - 1950 The Velvetones - Glory of Love - 1957 Little Rachel With The Lazy Jumpers - I May Be Trouble - 2005 Clefs Of Calvary - Whosoever Will - 1968 Jerry Lee Lewis - End Of The Road - 1956 Pete Johnson - Home James - 1939