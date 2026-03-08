The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 8, 2026, midnight
More of the weird and wonderful this week as we hear a 50s pop group figuring out how to do rock & roll, an obscure R&B record from the equally obscure Bobby Mandolph, a Fillipino-African-American-Latin soul singer with an infectious dance number, a vocal harmony group doing a song with a bizarre spoken recitation that inspired Frank Zappa, plus newer vintage music from Alex Pangman, Little Rachel and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year
Louis Jordan - All For The Love Of Lil - 1948
The Ames Brothers - Rockin' Shoes - 1957
Bill Carlisle - Bell Clappin' Mama - 1937
Annette Hanshaw & Four Instrumental Stars - I'm Somebody's Baby Now - 1927
The Southern Tones - It Must Be Be Jesus - 1954
Alex Pangman - As Lovely Lovers Do - 2012
Bobby Mandolph - Malinda - 1957
Jack Fina - X-Temporaneous Boogie - 1960
Joe Bataan - Special Girl - 1970
Big Maybelle - You'll Never Know - 1954
Frankie Laine - Don't Blame Me - 1947
Fort Worth Doughboys - Nancy Jane - 1932
Mr. Swing With Bobby Plater's Orchestra - Beer Bottle Boogie - 1950
Fats Domino - Little Bee - 1950
The Velvetones - Glory of Love - 1957
Little Rachel With The Lazy Jumpers - I May Be Trouble - 2005
Clefs Of Calvary - Whosoever Will - 1968
Jerry Lee Lewis - End Of The Road - 1956
Pete Johnson - Home James - 1939

