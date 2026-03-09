Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Ivitquna in our Spotlight Interview (House)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back to the North and into himself, Ivitquna from Inuvik, Northwest Territories. Fresh off the release of his brand new album IGLU, Ivitquna continues his journey of return, to home, to culture, and to identity. IGLU feels cinematic and filled with haunting melodies and space that echo memory and place. He'll be stopping by into our spotlight at our Say Magazine Studios. Come read all about him at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/invitquna.



Enjoy music from Ivitquna, Xen0art, Joyslam, The City Lines, Donita Large, Kinky, Romeo Void, The Northstars, Ernest Monias, tchutchu, DJ Krayzkree, Jayden Paz, DJ Bitman, Nora Norman, The North Sound, Cikwes, Indian City, Tom Wilson, Ariel Posen, Irv Lyons Jr, The Isley Brothers, Santana, Q052, Angela Amarualik, Stolen Identity, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Elastic Bond, Seu Jorge, Ana Tijoux, Amaru Tribe and much more.



