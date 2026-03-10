|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Unusual Sources
|
|
|
|5
|
|
|
| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
|
|March 10, 2026, midnight
| Igor K., from the Cuba Solidarity Association of Hamilton, explains what citizens can do, and are doing, to help the blockaded country in a time of rising U.S. aggression.
|
|
|
| Interview with Igor K.
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access file
|00:20:58
|1
| March 4, 2026
|
|Hamilton, Ontario
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:20:58
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|3
|