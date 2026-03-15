Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Tiny Bradshaw - Newspaper Boy Blues - 1952

Leroy Foster And Muddy Waters - Locked Out Boogie - 1948

Ella Fitzgerald (w; Louis Armstrong) - Can Anyone Explain? - 1950

Carl Butler - I'll Go Steppin' Too - 1954

The Delmore Brothers - Gospel Cannonball - 1941

The Staple Singers Featuring Mavis Staples - Slow Train - 1969

Emmylou Harris - If I Could Only Win Your Love - 1975

Hazel Scott - Country Gardens - 1940

The Stars of Hope - Where Shall I Go (Be) -

Larry Darnell - I'll Be Sittin', I'll Be Rockin' - 1952

The Hawketts - Mardi Gras Mambo - 1955

Clarence "Frogman" Henry - I'm In Love - 1958

Elmore James - It Hurts Me Too - 1965

Rebekah Hawker - Twenty-Nine (Cowboy Version) - 2025

Albert King - The Hunter. - 1967

Buddy Covelle - Lorraine - 1959

Brenda Lee - I Wonder - 1963

Chuck Berry - Down The Road A-Piece - 1958

Skeets McDonald - Heart-Breakin' Mama - 1956

Hen Gates & His Gators - Airmail Boogie - 1949

