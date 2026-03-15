A radio show that touches on everything from classics, blues raunch, a female impersonator and sweet country harmony. Listen to Backbeat to hear Ella Fitzgerald, Muddy Waters, Hazel Scott tearing up the piano and Rebekah Hawker tearing up her song about turning 29.
Artist - Title - Year Tiny Bradshaw - Newspaper Boy Blues - 1952 Leroy Foster And Muddy Waters - Locked Out Boogie - 1948 Ella Fitzgerald (w; Louis Armstrong) - Can Anyone Explain? - 1950 Carl Butler - I'll Go Steppin' Too - 1954 The Delmore Brothers - Gospel Cannonball - 1941 The Staple Singers Featuring Mavis Staples - Slow Train - 1969 Emmylou Harris - If I Could Only Win Your Love - 1975 Hazel Scott - Country Gardens - 1940 The Stars of Hope - Where Shall I Go (Be) - Larry Darnell - I'll Be Sittin', I'll Be Rockin' - 1952 The Hawketts - Mardi Gras Mambo - 1955 Clarence "Frogman" Henry - I'm In Love - 1958 Elmore James - It Hurts Me Too - 1965 Rebekah Hawker - Twenty-Nine (Cowboy Version) - 2025 Albert King - The Hunter. - 1967 Buddy Covelle - Lorraine - 1959 Brenda Lee - I Wonder - 1963 Chuck Berry - Down The Road A-Piece - 1958 Skeets McDonald - Heart-Breakin' Mama - 1956 Hen Gates & His Gators - Airmail Boogie - 1949