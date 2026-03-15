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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
March 15, 2026, midnight
A radio show that touches on everything from classics, blues raunch, a female impersonator and sweet country harmony. Listen to Backbeat to hear Ella Fitzgerald, Muddy Waters, Hazel Scott tearing up the piano and Rebekah Hawker tearing up her song about turning 29.
Artist - Title - Year
Tiny Bradshaw - Newspaper Boy Blues - 1952
Leroy Foster And Muddy Waters - Locked Out Boogie - 1948
Ella Fitzgerald (w; Louis Armstrong) - Can Anyone Explain? - 1950
Carl Butler - I'll Go Steppin' Too - 1954
The Delmore Brothers - Gospel Cannonball - 1941
The Staple Singers Featuring Mavis Staples - Slow Train - 1969
Emmylou Harris - If I Could Only Win Your Love - 1975
Hazel Scott - Country Gardens - 1940
The Stars of Hope - Where Shall I Go (Be) -
Larry Darnell - I'll Be Sittin', I'll Be Rockin' - 1952
The Hawketts - Mardi Gras Mambo - 1955
Clarence "Frogman" Henry - I'm In Love - 1958
Elmore James - It Hurts Me Too - 1965
Rebekah Hawker - Twenty-Nine (Cowboy Version) - 2025
Albert King - The Hunter. - 1967
Buddy Covelle - Lorraine - 1959
Brenda Lee - I Wonder - 1963
Chuck Berry - Down The Road A-Piece - 1958
Skeets McDonald - Heart-Breakin' Mama - 1956
Hen Gates & His Gators - Airmail Boogie - 1949

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 15, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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