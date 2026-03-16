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Program Information
Taylor Report
5
Mona Ghassemi, President of the Iranian Canadian Congress
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
March 16, 2026, midnight
Iran is the victim of an unprovoked attack by two nuclear armed states, the US and Israel. Under the UN Charter and international law, the Islamic Republic is exercising its right to self-defence.

Interview with Mona Ghassemi Download Program Podcast
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00:52:45 1 March 16, 2026
Toronto, Ontario
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 00:52:45  192Kbps mp3
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