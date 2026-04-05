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Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Amplifying our Indigenous Voices to the World
13
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
April 5, 2026, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K and The North Sound (Folk-Roots, Rock)

Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome from the Treaty 7 Terrority, Forrest and Nevada Eaglespeaker of The North Sound. Their music blends indie folk and roots rock with deeply personal themes of love, recovery, family, and resilience. Their new album “What It Takes” is climbing the charts. The are currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/the-north-sounds

Enjoy music from The North Sound, Berk Jodoin, Graemen Jonez, Nige B, Olawale, Txreek, Stolen Identity, Rhonda Head, Shon Denay, Big Skoon, Chantil Dukart, Mitch Walking Back, Nathan Cunningham, XIT, Khu.eex, JAM, Andrew Clingan, 1915, Joyslam, Saltwater Hank, Sinuupa, Bartolo, Motta, Appino, Morgan Toney, Qacung, Airjazz, QVLN, Seu Jorge, Juan Luis Guerra, Isaac Murdoch, Matt Epp and much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.

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00:58:00 1 April 5, 2026
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